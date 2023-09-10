Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 12th (NYSE:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 11th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.