Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $180.08

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

