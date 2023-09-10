Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$32.08

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.05.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

