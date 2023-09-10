Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $61.33

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

