Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $48.91

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FUN opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 237,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.