Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $37.71

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

