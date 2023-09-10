Analysts Set Expectations for AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $113.48 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.