Analysts Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $16,663,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,540,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 209,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

