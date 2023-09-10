Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $236.92

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.