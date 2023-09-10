Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

