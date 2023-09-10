Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $72.50

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.
A number of research firms have commented on SE. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
SE stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
