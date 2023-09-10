Andrew Heath Buys 4 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,288 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £131.52 ($166.10).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($43.62) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($125,326.37).

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,324 ($41.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,427.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,568.87. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,576.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,968.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($145.24) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($53.86) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,821.25 ($73.52).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

