Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($7.97) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.69) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $97.58 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

