AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.22 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

