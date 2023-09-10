Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 63865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

CDMO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other Avid Bioservices news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,139. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,731 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.6% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425,092 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

