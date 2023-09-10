Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 470 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).

Get Aviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aviva

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($127,513.26). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,950. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.