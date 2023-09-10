Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 470 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).
Aviva Stock Performance
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($127,513.26). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,950. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
