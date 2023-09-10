B. Riley Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $7.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

