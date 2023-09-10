Barclays Boosts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 125

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.60).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.95) on Thursday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.43. The company has a market capitalization of £780 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

