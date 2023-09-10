Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 239.75 ($3.03).

BARC opened at GBX 148.24 ($1.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.16. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,285.71%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($133,537.33). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

