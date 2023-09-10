Barclays Raises Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 718

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.72) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 694.60 ($8.77).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Phoenix Group Company Profile

PHNX stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.47) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($8.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.52.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

