Barclays Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 157

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 154 ($1.94) to GBX 157 ($1.98) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 153 ($1.93) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 139.60 ($1.76).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £381 million, a PE ratio of 5,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.