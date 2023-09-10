Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $63.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

BEAM stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

