Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 760 by Analysts at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.41).
In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($437,989.39). In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($437,989.39). 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
