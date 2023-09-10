Benchmark Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

