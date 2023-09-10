Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 29,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,578 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Articles

