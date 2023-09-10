Bitdeer Technologies Group to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter.

BTDR stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,242,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

