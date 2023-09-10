Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires £378,000 in Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £378,000 ($477,393.28).

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 191 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Bridgepoint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.80 ($3.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

