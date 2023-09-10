British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,569 ($32.45) per share, for a total transaction of £128.45 ($162.23).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($195.13).
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,631 ($33.23) per share, for a total transaction of £157.86 ($199.37).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,592 ($32.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,582.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,736.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,471 ($31.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,536.50 ($44.66). The company has a market cap of £58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
