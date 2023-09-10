Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $113.50

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

