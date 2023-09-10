Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 128,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 148,036 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 14.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a P/E ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

