Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 441% compared to the average daily volume of 1,449 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

