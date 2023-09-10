Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $241.87 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 159,139 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

