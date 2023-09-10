Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $499.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $499.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $422.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day moving average is $366.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

