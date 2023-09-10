Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the mining company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

