Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,513.45 ($31.74) and last traded at GBX 2,504 ($31.62), with a volume of 310910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,156 ($27.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 4,276.73%.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.08.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.