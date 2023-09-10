Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) versus Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Head to Head Survey

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) and Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison and Caribbean Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 5 5 2 0 1.75 Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus target price of $89.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $15.67 billion 1.96 $1.66 billion $6.95 12.84 Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 17.97

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Caribbean Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribbean Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Consolidated Edison pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Caribbean Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 15.84% 8.27% 2.64% Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Caribbean Utilities on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 87,951 in-service line transformers; 3,869 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,320 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,359 miles of mains and 377,741 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, develops, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

