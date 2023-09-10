ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 215 ($2.72).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.74).

CTEC opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.84) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,493.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

