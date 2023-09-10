Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Acquires £29,500 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Kate Rock purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($37,256.88).

Costain Group Stock Performance

LON COST opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Costain Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 34.05 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.80 ($0.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.95. The firm has a market cap of £163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

