Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.18. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 348.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

