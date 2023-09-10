CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $97.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CVS stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

