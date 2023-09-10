Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PLAY stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,229,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

