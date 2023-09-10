DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,127,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,755,496 shares.The stock last traded at $49.32 and had previously closed at $52.13.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

