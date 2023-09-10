Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Purchases £1,973.70 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,973.70 ($2,492.67).

Susannah Nicklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Susannah Nicklin purchased 739 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485.39 ($1,875.97).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:EGL opened at GBX 169 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £196.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16,900.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.92. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 163 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -80,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

