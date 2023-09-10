Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03% Ecopetrol 16.74% 10.34% 3.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 3.80 $515.04 million $1.48 9.67 Ecopetrol $37.83 billion 0.65 $34.77 billion $2.78 4.33

Analyst Recommendations

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Permian Resources and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 11 0 2.85 Ecopetrol 0 4 0 0 2.00

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Permian Resources pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources



Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Ecopetrol



Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

