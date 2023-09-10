Edgio (EGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect Edgio to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Edgio Stock Performance
Edgio stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several brokerages have commented on EGIO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.
