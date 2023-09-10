Edgio (EGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect Edgio to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Stock Performance

Edgio stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgio by 114.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edgio by 275.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 188,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 138,302 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Edgio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgio by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 303,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgio by 232.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 201,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EGIO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

View Our Latest Report on EGIO

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.