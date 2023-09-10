Eguana Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eguana Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 7th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.46.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

