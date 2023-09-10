Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the energy company will earn $11.48 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

