Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.33.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$196.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

