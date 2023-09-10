Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) & Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) and Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Equatorial Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Evergy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.97% 8.94% 2.87% Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Equatorial Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Evergy pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equatorial Energia pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 2 3 0 0 1.60 Equatorial Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evergy and Equatorial Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $61.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Equatorial Energia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergy and Equatorial Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.84 billion 2.12 $752.70 million $3.29 16.40 Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A $0.25 28.21

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Equatorial Energia. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equatorial Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Equatorial Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evergy beats Equatorial Energia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Free Report)

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants. It also distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; and 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers. In addition, the company distributes electric energy to 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers. Equatorial Energia S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Brasília, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.