F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $168.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $160.55 on Thursday. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,756. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

